Sheriff: Garcon Point Bridge traffic ‘problematic,’ drivers should be patient

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson just wants drivers commuting between Milton and Gulf Breeze to be patient and drive safely.

Johnson told WKRG News 5 on Tuesday recent fatal accidents, along with other traffic issues on Avalon Boulevard and the Garcon Point Bridge have been “problematic.”

“I would describe it right now as problematic,” Johnson said. “You begin with 7,000 cars a day that normally go over that (Garcon Point) bridge. Then the Three Mile Bridge gets knocked out (during Hurricane Sally). Now, that’s up over 35,000 cars per day so you can imagine the congestion. The problem we’re having is people can’t be patient.”

Johnson said drivers have been flooring it past other cars on the bridge, which is clearly marked as a no-passing zone.

“That’s led to a couple of fatalities — one of which was almost one of my deputies,” Johnson said. “He almost got hit by a car head-on doing that very same thing.”

A 41-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed on Feb. 28 in a head-on collision on the bridge. A Pensacola man was severely injured.

A 25-year-old man from Missouri was killed in a head-on collision right near the bridge on March 4.

The Florida Highway Patrol told WKRG News 5 Tuesday it will be patrolling the Garcon Point Bridge more often after the two fatal accidents occurred within a week and other crashes continue to happen.

FHP’s Lieutenant Jason King said in an email the Florida Department of Transportation has confirmed it has been able to obtain funds to support FHP to increase patrol enforcement, especially on State Road 281 in the Garcon Point Bridge area.

If approved, an FHP trooper would be assigned to the area twice a day as a visual reminder to “be aware of your driving, rapid response to crashes, disabled vehicles or abandoned vehicles as well increase traffic safety through enforcement,” King wrote.

The hours designated for the increased enforcement will be 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Johnson said his deputies will patrol the area the best they can, but drivers should be self-accountable. He said these recent crashes were caused by drivers trying to get to their destinations too quickly.

Johnson encourages drivers to pay attention to the road, put down the phones, and remain calm and patient.

“Is passing on that bridge worth your life? Is getting there earlier than the delay is causing, is that worth your life?” he said. “If you think it is, I think you really need to rethink it because there aren’t many things that are worth a life.”