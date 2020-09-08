SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS Newspath)–A family in Illinois adopted a very special dog to make sure he could live his life to the fullest. This is Marley’s story.
- FBI and local authorities warn about fraudulent COVID-19 testing scheme
- Extreme athlete breaks his own icy record
- Shelter dog diagnosed with skin cancer is given a heart-felt farewell
- Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene moving westward through the East Atlantic
- FDOT proposes more widening of Nine Mile Rd. after current project wraps up in 2021