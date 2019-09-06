Sex offender faces new charges in Gulf Shores assault

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– Not long after this photo of 29-year-old Gary Kell from Glencoe, AL was taken, a group visiting from Arkansas flagged down a Gulf Shores police officer. Kell would be arrested for public intoxication but that was just the beginning of what an investigation would reveal.

“Detectives uncovered another victim of crime that had happened prior to this one across the street at a condo,” says Sgt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.

Kell was in gulf shores on a company retreat. Police say he sexually assaulted a woman that was here with one of his co-workers, then ran across the street and eventually into a beach house where a woman was sleeping upstairs. “A lady in that house awoke with this guy kneeling over her with this his hands on her shoulder. She screamed that caused him to run out of the house,” says Woodruff.

The investigation also revealed Kell is a registered sex offender. He plead guilty in 2014 to the 2010 second degree rape of a teenage girl. “We have a registered sex offender and now we have him accused of a separate sex offense, burglary with a second victim,” says prosecutor Teresa Heinz.

His bond was set at 75 thousand dollars on charges of burglary, first-degree sexual abuse, harassment, and public intoxication but he will still be behind bars even if he’s able to make bond according to Heinz. “He has a hold from Etowah County on a probation violation. Even if he is able to make bond on any of his charges he will have to be transferred to Etowah County to face his charges up there.”

Those charges involve a stolen car eight years ago.

News Five did speak with the folks vacationing in that beach house from Arkansas. They are all doing okay and just want to enjoy the rest of their vacation.