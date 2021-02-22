Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday begins Feb. 26

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Alabama’s 10th severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday is coming up.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until midnight, Feb. 28, Alabama shoppers can stock up tax-free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.

In addition, generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday. Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.

Item included in the sales tax holiday