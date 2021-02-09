‘Sent from God’: Woman searching for couple who saved husband’s life in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Karen Lance is on a mission to find a good Samaritan couple who saved her husband Tom’s life.

On Saturday, Tom and Karen Lance took a trip to the Blackwater Heritage State Trail in Milton for a walk. The Lances have been traveling to Northwest Florida for the past seven years as snowbirds from Rockford, Michigan.

After a two-mile walk, the couple, who have known each other since high school, returned back to their vehicle.

Tom unlocked the car for Karen, and then collapsed.

“This girl comes by on her bike and says, ‘are you alright? Are you alright?’” Karen Lance said from West Florida Hospital in Pensacola Tuesday morning. “I get out of the car there, and I see him laying on the ground — face down, not breathing, no pulse.”

That’s when an unknown couple took action.

“She started the CPR compressions, and I don’t know, maybe did 10 of them, a dozen of them,” Karen said. “He started breathing a little bit.”

The Lances would later discover Tom had gone into cardiac arrest. Karen said Tom wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the swift actions taken by the couple.

“It was almost like it was something sent from God that those people showed up,” she said. “He would’ve died because he was dead.”

Tom Lance is now recovering from heart surgery. His wife hopes this story reaches the couple who kept him around for his 80th birthday, which is just two months away.

“They saved his life. They really saved his life. I’m so grateful,” Karen said. “I want to meet them, and I want to give them a hug and thank them from the bottom of my heart.”