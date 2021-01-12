Semmes Pharmacy administering vaccines to Phase 1B group early

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Semmes Pharmacy has been distributing vaccines since December 28th and recently started vaccinating the Phase 1B group.

While Alabama residents have had difficulties getting through to the ADPH vaccination hotline and have not been able to make an appointment, one pharmacy is ahead of schedule and is already administering the vaccine to the next group of 75 and older and first responders.

Semmes Pharmacy has been giving 80 to 100 vaccinations daily and their reasoning behind being able to give their vaccine to the next group is simple. Jessica Hung, their vaccination coordinator said, “We had permission from the state if we had exhausted all efforts for the healthcare workers that we could use the extra doses that we had in a day and our appointments weren’t filled up with those healthcare workers and the rest of those in 1A.”

While most of their appointments are those in 1A, they have had a few in 1B like 80-year-old Suzanne Miller.

“I’m very happy that I don’t have to worry as much about going places and or giving it to anybody if I have it,” Miller said.

Semmes Pharmacy is one of the only three pharmacies in the entire state allowed to give the vaccine so far. They are included in the numbers on the ADPH’s vaccine dashboard. All of their doses are coming from the state as well. Although their appointments are booked-up online, they hope to have more available soon. By Jan. 18, the state expects to have more locations including other pharmacies able to vaccinate.



LATEST STORIES: