Search continues for man accused of killing Atmore teen

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The search continues for a murder suspect in Atmore following a deadly shooting last week.
Atmore Police say a 17-year-old was shot and killed while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle on Harris Street. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon.
Police say Rodarius Tyrig Dailey is the man responsible. Witnesses told police Dailey showed up to a home on Harris Street, shooting through the vehicle that was parked out front.
Dailey is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that could lead to his arrest you’re asked to call Atmore Police right away.
