Sea turtle released after swallowing hook

Video
Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A sea turtle was released back into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon after swallowing a fisherman’s hook earlier this year.

The turtle was taken to a rehab facility in Fort Walton Beach.

“That turtle spent 2 weeks at that rehabilitation where the hook was removed with a clean bill of health. Then, we were able to bring that animal back out here for release,” said a NOAA representative.

NOAA says they release a handful of turtles each year.

Dozens of people lined the beach to see the turtle before it was released back into the water.

Officials tell us the sea turtle will have no problems navigating the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes