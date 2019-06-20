Sea turtle released after swallowing hook

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A sea turtle was released back into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon after swallowing a fisherman’s hook earlier this year.

The turtle was taken to a rehab facility in Fort Walton Beach.

“That turtle spent 2 weeks at that rehabilitation where the hook was removed with a clean bill of health. Then, we were able to bring that animal back out here for release,” said a NOAA representative.

NOAA says they release a handful of turtles each year.

Dozens of people lined the beach to see the turtle before it was released back into the water.

Officials tell us the sea turtle will have no problems navigating the Gulf of Mexico.