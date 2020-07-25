Scattered storms fade after sunset, keeping an eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing scattered storms across our area this afternoon that could bring gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. These should start to fade around sunset with lows settling into the 70’s. Hurricane Hanna continues to affect this Texas coast, but the only impacts we are seeing are higher rain chances from the tropical moisture and a higher risk for rip currents.

With tropical moisture in place from Hurricane Hanna, afternoon rain chances will continue to be moderate tomorrow with warm temperatures in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

We have a very unsettled pattern next week with another surge of moisture expected in our area. We keep the moderate to high rain chances around with highs in the upper 80’s. The rip current risks will start to die down next week as well.

For a detailed tropical update head to this link: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/hurricane-hanna-eyewall-strengthens-begins-to-make-impact-along-the-texas-coast/