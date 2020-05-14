Santa Rosa County issues burn ban as dry conditions continue

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Following the massive Five Mile Swamp Fire in Milton and continued dry conditions, the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners approved and have issued a burn ban as Thursday morning.

The burn ban is effective immediately and will be in effect until further notice.

The Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County burned more than 2,200 acres and is now 97% contained. It destroyed 14 homes.

Santa Rosa County joins Escambia and Okaloosa Counties in issuing burn bans.

