Santa Rosa County COVID-19 vaccinations begin

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County on Tuesday began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older in the general population.

Santa Rosa County emergency management and heath officials announced Monday the health department would administer its 2,800 available doses of the vaccine.

Navarre residents James and Judy Parrish had appointments for 11 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Tuesday morning. They were shocked they got through the county’s overwhelmed phone lines.

“We called ‪at 11 o’clock‬ (Monday), and they signed us up for today,” James Parrish said.

They both said they were relieved to receive the vaccine, after spending much of the pandemic indoors.

“We just don’t go anywhere. When we do go, we have our masks on,” James Parrish said. “We’re happy to start this process and hoping that we’ll be able to get out here soon.”

Deloris Morris also got her first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. Morris said it’s a relief knowing in just weeks, after her second dose, she’ll be protected from the virus.

“For me, if I were to get it, I would be alone sick at home or in the hospital alone,” Morris said. “I don’t want that to happen.”

Morris said she will encourage others to get the vaccine as well.

“I don’t think there should be any fear in taking it,” she said. “I know some people are apprehensive a little bit, but I don’t expect to grow wings, horns or a tail.”

The Parrishes said they’ll celebrate their 60th anniversary in March. In 28 days, they’ll receive their second dose of the vaccine.

With the vaccine protecting them, they hope to take a trip and spend more time with family.

“Without the vaccine,” James Parrish said, “we wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Santa Rosa County has reserved appointments for the remainder of its COVID-19 vaccines. To be put on a waitlist, call 850-983-INFO.

LATEST STORIES