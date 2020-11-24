Santa Rosa animal shelter offering short-term holiday foster program

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An animal shelter in Northwest Florida will kick off a foster program Wednesday to help put animals with a family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter, located at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton, is offering a short-term foster program in hopes to give the about 25 cats and dogs a break from the shelter.

“We want to give the animals here at the shelter some positive reinforcement,” said Dora Thomason, the shelter’s director. “No matter how much work and effort we put into providing enrichment and handling — hand-on care and things like that, there’s nothing better than being in a family environment.”

The program started last year during Thanksgiving, but the shelter is hopeful it will be more successful this year with many people staying home for the holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those interested in fostering an animal, you must fill out this application. You can also click here to see the animals that are available for fostering.

Thomason said each animal has a unique personality, so those interested in the foster program should have no problem finding an animal that best meets their families needs.

Fosters will be provided food and a leash for their animal.

Fosters can pick up their cat or dog from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and return them Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If a foster wants to adopt the pet or foster it for longer, the shelter can make those arraignments.

