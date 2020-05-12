Robot is designed to help humans with social distancing

SINGAPORE (CBS Newspath)–Singapore is testing “Spot” to patrol a park and play a message to remind people about social distancing. The government says the robot from Boston Dynamics is controlled remotely, “reducing the manpower required for park patrols and minimizing physical contact among staff…”
- Georgia primary registration deadline and voter safety
- Telethon raises $115M for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19
- Mobile restaurant and bar may not reopen until July
- Barks and Beer: New business opens in downtown Mobile amid pandemic
- 2 Alabama correctional officers test positive for COVID-19