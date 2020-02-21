Reveling Cavaliers: Night at the Circus

Mobile, AL (WKRG) — The sights and sounds of carnival surrounded the Gordon Smith Center as the “Reveling Cavaliers” carried out a 38 year tradition under sunny skies Friday afternoon. This year’s theme, Night at the Circus.

More than 20 floats carried royal courts and participants from various organizations. The parade, formerly known as M.A.R.C. (Mobile Association of Reveling Cavaliers) is now hosted by AltaPointe Health Intellectual Disability Services.

WKRG News 5’s Peter Albrecht and Rose Ann Haven served as Grand Marshals.