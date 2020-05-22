Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Rescued Manatees released back into the wild

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (CBS Newspath)–Two rescued manatees were released back into the sea off the Florida Keys on Wednesday (May 20) after having been rehabilitated by rescue volunteers.

The first of the animals, nicknamed “Spooky,” was rescued in October after her tail was injured by a boat strike. The second, “Scott,” was discovered with a flipper entangled in a fishing line in February, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.

Staff from Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team worked with volunteers on the release.

The Florida Keys, a chain of islands off southern Florida, are still closed to visitors until June 1, due to a coronavirus lockdown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories