Rescue caught on camera

MADERA COUNTY, Ca. (CBS Newspath)–An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer and other hikers rescued a man struggling to stay above water at Angel Falls in Madera County, CA on Saturday. CHP said Officer Brent Donley used a strap from his backpack and a branch to give the victim something to grab.
