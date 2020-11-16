Rep. Aderholt in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus, remains symptom free

Rep. Robert Aderholt is in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus. Aderholt said in a statement he immediately went into quarantine after learning of the exposure.

In his statement, Aderholt said he has no symptoms and he has tested negative through a rapid test. But, after discussion with the attending doctor of the House of Representatives, he decided to remain in quarantine and take another test later this week.

Aderholt explained, “Unfortunately, this also means I will have to miss votes this week, but the safety of my staff and colleagues is far more important, and I could possibly still expose someone.  Therefore, I plan to remain here in Alabama in self quarantine, rather than travel to Washington.”

The statement ended with the following: “This virus continues to impact us all as the numbers spike here and around the world.  However, I’m confident that a vaccine will begin to be distributed soon, that Congress can agree on a new COVID-19 relief package, and we can move beyond this trying and unsettling time in our history.”

