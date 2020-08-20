Record voters expected, no masks required

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The polarizing topic of masking up – now heading to the polls.

“The governor suggests you wear a mask. Doctor Harris suggests you wear a mask. The CDC suggests you wear a mask. But there’s a difference between a suggestion and what’s required by law,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who has also recently come out to say that voter turnout is expected to be a record high this year.

Per the mask ordinance, face coverings have to be worn in any indoor public space where social distancing isn’t practical. At face value, a polling place would fall under that — but there’s a special line in the order making voting an exception.

Municipalities have also been given funding to keep polling places safe and sanitized by means other than having everyone wear a mask.

“At the polls, everyone is doing everything they can when it comes to keeping the area safe,” said Baldwin EMA Director Zach Hood. “We need to continue to vote, whether it be our city, our county, our state, our nation.”

Voters we spoke with said they respected the rules – but weren’t going to chance their own actions when it comes to wearing a mask or not.

