Quiet city attracts thousands of Flamingos during the Covid-19 pandemic

WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MUMBAI, India (CBS Newspath)–Thousands of flamingos flocked to a lake in Mumbai, India Friday. Researchers say with most people home during the coronavirus lockdown, the quiet city may be attracting more flamingos than normal.

