Quiet city attracts thousands of Flamingos during the Covid-19 pandemic

MUMBAI, India (CBS Newspath)–Thousands of flamingos flocked to a lake in Mumbai, India Friday. Researchers say with most people home during the coronavirus lockdown, the quiet city may be attracting more flamingos than normal.
- Disney creates character face masks, donates proceeds to charity
- Meet Georgia’s “signer” of the times
- Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms
- Juarez murders up 42% despite quarantine; police blame violence on gangs
- Guards sue controversial migrant detention center in California