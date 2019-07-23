Putting “God First” in Miss: Foster talks Guns, Poverty, Potholes, Delta

A Mississippi man running governor is making political strides as he hits the highway across the state, in order to meet people, stopping in small towns and big ones- sharing his plans for progress of the state and restoring old-fashioned values.

House Representative Robert Foster isn’t afraid to take on controversy and questions, addressing things like the Delta tragedy, saying the government didn’t do enough for the people who are still forced out of their homes. He is welcoming other top concerns of Mississippians, head-on, like a failing education system, an imperative right to own guns, no more state income tax, and even the ideals surrounding the state flag.

Foster says he and his campaign manager are traveling six-days-per-week, only resting on Sundays, and has been doing so for the last seven months straight, leading up to the primary election in August.

Concerning gun rights, Foster addressed Mississippians’ right to bear arms, saying “Socialism destroys nations…”

He says while our First Amendment right to freedom of speech is clearly important, it is our Second Amendment which is most important, because it allows our other liberties to exist.

“… you cannot have freedom of speech and religion you don’t have the right to defend yourself too, it because government always has the ability to take that away from you if you can’t defend yourself against your own government and that is the purpose of the Second Amendment,” he added.”

“The Second Amendment is the only thing standing between us and them. I would never trust any government on this earth ever to have the right to take away my right to defend myself and my family.”

Described a family man, business man, farmer and Christian, Foster is one of three men vying for the republican vote, in order to fight democrats for the state’s top leadership role as governor.

In contrast to his big-money republican opponents (one of whom has already raised nearly $7-million for campaigning), the so-called grassroots contender Foster says he is vesting his energy into in-person footwork and traveling to campaign, rather than into expensive advertising.

Foster said he is often asked why he doesn’t wait to run for governor, after raising more money and getting a few more political years under his belt- to which he says he does not want to wait because he is passionate and convicted over his beliefs and desire to lead here and now, to address problems the state is enduring. He also says he has not been a career politician long enough to fall into corruption, “owing favors” or to be in “anyone’s pocket.”

Foster’s old-fashioned values, paired with innovative plans of action for the state, were seemingly well-received by those hearing his message on Wednesday, as WJTV 12 hit the trail with him at several stops throughout Southern Mississippi.

During his journey this past week, Foster answered a lot of questions about education failing in Mississippi, saying he believes college is not for everyone and vocational skills should be made available early in school.

As a small business owner, he said most young people “don’t know how to work these days,” or know the value of good, old-fashioned work, but they can “take a test,” which does not serve the well in “the real world,” perpetuating a cycle of poverty in Mississippi. Foster said the system of testing needs to be reformed and emphasis on learning needs to be aimed in other directions.

Concerning personal state income tax, Foster wants to do away with it, in order to save the state’s economy.

To illustrate his motive, Foster used the example of Texas, Tennessee and Florida, where the tax is now abolished and economies are now “booming” as a result.

Foster said he believes our current system of personal income tax on the working class and a “top-heavy government” is why Mississippians are poor and are failing economically.

A major, resounding concern from Mississippians, is what will he do about the Delta flooding, where people have been forced out their homes for over six months and farmers cannot farm?

Foster said there needs to be a serious and hard push toward federal officials in order to purchase much needed pumps; which he adds should have happened long ago.

Foster also addressed the contentious issue of the Mississippi State Flag, saying he is for what the people want and he is satisfied with the last majority vote, which said the historical flag stays.