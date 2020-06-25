Put your face on your mask!

GENVAL, Belgium (CBS Newspath)–

With impersonal anti-coronavirus masks rapidly becoming items of everyday use, a Belgian businessman decided it was time to give them a human face. Literally.

Using a photo booth, software and a mobile phone app, Charles de Bellefroid is producing masks that have the lower half of the wearer’s features printed on them.

“We use our Cheesebox (photo booth) to capture the picture for customised masks,” he told Reuters.

He came up with the idea after Belgium’s COVID-19 lockdown reduced to zero the revenue of his company, which offers portable photo booths for professional events.

“A mask is impersonal. Here, having our face printed on it is more friendly, it’s more fun,” said Virginie Thys, a mother of two from Genval outside Brussels.

The company organises events in places like supermarkets where clients can have their mask printed immediately and also developed an app so that anybody can get their smile on a mask. After placing an order, customers get a link for the app that lets them take a picture of their face and send it to the firm’s website.

The physical mask with the individual’s lower half of the face printed on it arrives by regular mail few days later. It costs 19.99 euros ($22.60) and can be washed 8-10 times, Bellefroid said.