Puppies take a tour!

WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Newspath)–Georgia Aquarium was on Thursday closed to humans amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic, however its doors stayed open for two puppies from Atlanta Humane Society (AHS).

Siblings Odie and Carmel, who are at AHS’ foster home, got the opportunity to walk around and explore the aquarium all by themselves.

The aquarium has been closed to the public since March 19.

