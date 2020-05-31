Protests continue at Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Protestors gathered at Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola for the second straight night Saturday to protest police brutality.

The protest on North 17th Avenue is meant to call for justice for George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minnesota.

Another name mentioned Saturday during the protest was Tymar Crawford, who was killed in Pensacola Police custody in July. Daniel Sieman, the officer who fatally shot Crawford, was fired from the Pensacola Police Department, but a grand jury decided not to indict him for murder.

Protestors remained peaceful at Graffiti Bridge, which has murals dedicated to both Floyd and Crawford.

Crowds chanted, “Black Lives Matter!” and “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”

A few in the crowd burned a confederate flag and encouraged passing cars to run it over.

Protestors say they will be out again on Sunday will even more people to continue calling for justice.

