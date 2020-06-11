Protesters gather outside Pensacola City Hall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — About 50 protesters have gathered outside of Pensacola City Hall.

Many protesters are calling for an end to police brutally, more accountability within the Pensacola Police Department, and the removal of the Confederate monument located at Lee Square in downtown Pensacola.

During a Facebook Live Q&A Session Wednesday, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said he will propose the Pensacola City Council rename Lee Square, named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee, Florida Square.

Many signs at the protest Thursday night said, “Take it down,” “Stop Being Racist,” and “The Time Is Now!”

