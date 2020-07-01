Protective equipment available through vending machines

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted:

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)–The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on June 30th that a dozen vending machines will be placed in 10 subway stations. These vending machines will offer personal protective equipment to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Take a look.

