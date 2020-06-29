Prodisee Pantry advising drivers to brace for extra traffic ahead of Tuesday’s distribution

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — With I-10 closed at State Highway 181 while crews work on the diverging diamond interchange, and 181 is closed to thru traffic – many will have to take an alternate route to get to Spanish Fort High School Tuesday morning for Prodisee Pantry’s weekly food distribution.

Executive Director Deann Servos is asking people to arrive and get signed in before 11 a.m., which will likely mean those coming from the central and southern parts of the county will need to leave earlier.

Spanish Fort High School is near the intersection of State Highways 181 and 31. State Highway 31 has been significantly more backed up than usual, due to residual traffic from the construction.

