Prince Charles contracts Covid-19

(CBS Newspath)–The coronavirus has now spread to the British royal family. Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office

The 71-year-old heir to the throne has mild symptoms of COVID-19, but Palace officials say he’s otherwise in good health and good spirits.

Royal Commentator Alastair Bruce says, “it’s a reminder that even though he’s a prince, and in such a particular position, everyone is vulnerable to this.

The Prince of Wales is self-isolating at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland and working from home with his wife Camilla. She has also been tested but is negative.

The Palace says it’s impossible to know where Prince Charles caught the virus. He carried out a number of public and private meetings over the past few weeks, including taking part in the commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9th with the entire Royal Family. Prince Charles saw his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, again a few days later on March 12. His doctor’s reportedly believe the prince became contagious on March 13.

The Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip are at Windsor Castle where they usually spend their Easter holiday, but they went early this year.

Palace officials say Her Majesty The Queen is in good health and the 93-year-old monarch is following all appropriate medical advice regarding her welfare.

There are now more than 8,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with at least 427 deaths.