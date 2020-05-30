President Trump’s comments george Floyd’s death

WKRG Staff

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said he spoke to the family of George Floyd and has asked the Justice Department to “expedite the investigation into his death.” The president also called for peaceful protesting around the country.

