President Trump: “Wear a mask”

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–On Tuesday, at his first coronavirus press briefing since late April, President Trump said people should wear masks when they can’t socially distance. On July 20, President Trump tweeted a photo of himself in a face mask, saying many people would consider it “patriotic.”
