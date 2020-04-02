President Trump; “the most challenging of times”

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump acknowledged on Wednesday night at the daily coronavirus press briefing that difficult times are ahead for the country because of the pandemic. The president said: “But even in the most challenging of times Americans do not despair, we do not give in to fear.”
