President Trump signs off on corovavirus-fighting funds

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)– WATCH: Friday morning, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending package to help fight the new coronavirus. It passed Congress with bipartisan support and includes funds for vaccine research and development, and support for state and local governments.

