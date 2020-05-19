President Trump says he’s taking anti-Covid-19 drug

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said Monday that he has started taking hydroxychloroquine along with zinc. The president told reporters that the White House doctor approved. President Trump also said that he is tested every couple of days for COVID-19 and that he has tested negative every time. According to the FDA, hydroxychloroquine should only be administered by a doctor and in a hospital setting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories