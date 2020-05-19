President Trump says he’s taking anti-Covid-19 drug

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said Monday that he has started taking hydroxychloroquine along with zinc. The president told reporters that the White House doctor approved. President Trump also said that he is tested every couple of days for COVID-19 and that he has tested negative every time. According to the FDA, hydroxychloroquine should only be administered by a doctor and in a hospital setting.
