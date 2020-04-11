President Trump on the biggest decision he will ever have to make

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–

President Trump “I’m gonna have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision.” At Friday’s coronavirus briefing, the president said he will surround himself with the “greatest minds” to make the decision about when to reopen the country.



“I don’t know that I’ve had a bigger decision, but I’m gonna surround myself with the greatest minds. Not only the greatest minds, but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason. And we’re gonna make a decision and hopefully it’s gonna be the right decision. I will say this, I want to get it open as soon as we can. We have to get our country open, Jeff.

Can you say, sir, what metrics you will use to make that decision?

The metrics right here. That’s my metrics. That’s all I can do. I can listen to 35 people. At the end, I’ve got to make a decision. And I didn’t think of it until yesterday, I said, you know, this is a big decision. But I want to be guided. I’m gonna be guided by them, I’m gonna be guided by our vice president. I’m gonna make a decision based on a lot of different opinions.”

“I’m gonna have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision. But I would say without question it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”