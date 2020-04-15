President Trump on reopening states

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said that details are close to being finalized so that states can reopen after shutting down for the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing, the president said he would speak to each state’s governor and authorize them to come up with a plan so they could reopen their state in a time and manner that’s appropriate for them.
