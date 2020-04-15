President Trump on reopening states

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said that details are close to being finalized so that states can reopen after shutting down for the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing, the president said he would speak to each state’s governor and authorize them to come up with a plan so they could reopen their state in a time and manner that’s appropriate for them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories