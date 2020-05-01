President Trump: I’d have no problem wearing a mask

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump was asked at a press briefing on Thursday if he would wear a face mask when he travels to Arizona next week. The president said he would have to “look at the climate,” but that he’d have “no problem wearing a face mask.” The question was raised because Vice President Pence did not wear a face mask when he visited the Mayo Clinic earlier this week.

