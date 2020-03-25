President Trump hopes for Easter reopening of the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump says he would like the country to reopen by Easter. At the daily coronavirus task force meeting, the president said he wants people to go back to work, but he also said his “first priority is always the health and safety of the American people.” “We’re working with the task force and making decisions based on what is best for the interests of our fantastic country,” said the president. The pace of coronavirus cases has been accelerating in the U.S.
