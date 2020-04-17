WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump announced that a gradual reopening of the country would begin soon. “We’re establishing clear, scientific, metric, and benchmarks on testing, new case growth and hospital capacity, that must be met before advancing to each phase,” said the president at Thursday’s daily coronavirus briefing. Each state governor will be given the freedom to decide when to reopen their state, according to the president.
- Temperatures will warm up through the weekend, Strong storms possible by Sunday
- President Trump explains how states will be able to reopen
- Hurlburt Field colonel tests positive for COVID-19, shares experience
- First responder COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County
- Reopen Alabama Facebook group takes a stand against COVID-19 closures