President Trump explains how states will be able to reopen

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump announced that a gradual reopening of the country would begin soon. “We’re establishing clear, scientific, metric, and benchmarks on testing, new case growth and hospital capacity, that must be met before advancing to each phase,” said the president at Thursday’s daily coronavirus briefing. Each state governor will be given the freedom to decide when to reopen their state, according to the president.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories