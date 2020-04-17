President Trump explains how states will be able to reopen

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) -- Col. Richard R. Dickens, commander of the 505th Command and Control Wing, is the first person at Hulburt Field to test positive for COVID-19.

The Hurlburt Field Facebook page shared his experiences on Facebook Thursday "to not only #SpreadStrength as a face of resiliency but to stress the importance of taking care of our health and well-being to serve to the best of our ability."