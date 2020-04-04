President Trump comments on the CDC recommendation for wearing a mask to avoid Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said at Friday’s daily coronavirus briefing that the CDC recommends Americans wear a cloth or fabric face mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The recommendation is voluntary and the president said, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”
