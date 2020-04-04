President Trump comments on the CDC recommendation for wearing a mask to avoid Covid-19

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said at Friday’s daily coronavirus briefing that the CDC recommends Americans wear a cloth or fabric face mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The recommendation is voluntary and the president said, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories