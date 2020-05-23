President Trump calls houses of worship “essential”

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Friday, President Trump said he identified houses of worship “as essential places that provide essential services.” The president called on governors “to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend.”

