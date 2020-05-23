WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Friday, President Trump said he identified houses of worship “as essential places that provide essential services.” The president called on governors “to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend.”
- Business back up and rolling at Dreamland Skate
- COVID-19 question of the day: “Will there be an increase in food stamps next month?”
- Individual shields developed
- Why wear sunscreen inside?
- President Trump calls houses of worship “essential”