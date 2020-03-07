President tours tornado-ravaged Tennessee

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Good Evening Gulf Coast I hope you all had a great Friday and are ready for the weekend!

We will see a starry sky tonight with lows in the mid 30’s in our inland counties and upper 30’s closer to the coastline. That cold air really sets in tonight, so grab your jacket before heading out tonight or tomorrow morning. Also in our northern communities, you may want to cover those sensitive plants. There will be a brisk north wind at 10 mph, so it will feel colder tomorrow morning than what your thermometer says!