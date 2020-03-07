PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS Newspath)– WATCH: President Trump surveyed tornado damage in Tennessee on Friday. The president shared a message for the victims and visited a church that has been set up as a donation center.
- Starry skies and cold temperatures with plenty of sunshine
- President Trump signs off on corovavirus-fighting funds
- Backed by federal funding, NIH working to develop coronavirus vaccine
- Dealing with the ill effects of Daylight Saving Time
- President tours tornado-ravaged Tennessee