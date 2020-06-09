President doesn’t support “kneeling movement”

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that President Trump does not support the “kneeling movement” by NFL players during the national anthem. She said, “The president has made clear for years that kneeling is tied to our national anthem, that it does not respect our military men and women across this country.

