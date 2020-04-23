President disagrees with Georgia’s re-start decision

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–President Trump said at Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing that he disagrees with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to open the state’s businesses by the end of this week. The president said, “So I told the governor, very simply, that I disagree with his decision, but he has to do what he thinks is right.”

