President disagrees with Georgia’s re-start decision

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Decisions about opening beaches in our area are being made now. One Florida attorney thinks it's too soon. In a now viral Twitter post he made only one day ago, he promises to travel around the state dressed as the 'Grim Reaper' to protest beaches opening up prematurely during the coronavirus pandemic.

His name is Daniel Uhlfelder, and he says sometimes you have to do drastic things to get people's attention. Last month, he filed a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis in an effort to get him to close Florida beaches and issue a stay at home order. This time, he's promising to wear a Grim Reaper costume to beaches starting May 1st to send a message that this is not the right time to reopen them.