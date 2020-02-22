Prepping for Mardi Gras with a fridge of sausage throws

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — David C. Webb has more than 300 pounds of sausage in his fridge.

He’ll be throwing those 300 pounds of sausage to the Mardi Gras crowd from a float on Fat Tuesday.

“It’s my fourth year doing it, keeps getting bigger,” Webb told News 5 over the phone. “It started with 40 pounds and gravitated to 300 so it keeps getting bigger every year.”

LATEST STORIES: