Prepping for Delta? Here’s where you can fill sandbags in NWFL

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ahead of Tropical Storm Delta, Escambia County has released sites where sand is available to fill sandbags.

Residents must bring and fill their own sandbags, and the sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is the list of sand sites:

  • Baars Field Athletic Park — 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
  • Brent Athletic Park — 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
  • Don Sutton Park — 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola
  • Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  • Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories