PPE from a vending machine

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (CBS Newspath)–People in Poland can now buy face masks, gloves, and sanitizer at vending machines in Warsaw and Krakow. There are currently 7 and officials say more are on the way. Starting April 16, people in Poland will have to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories