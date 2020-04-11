PPE from a vending machine

WARSAW, Poland (CBS Newspath)–People in Poland can now buy face masks, gloves, and sanitizer at vending machines in Warsaw and Krakow. There are currently 7 and officials say more are on the way. Starting April 16, people in Poland will have to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
