Possible viewing of International Space Station TONIGHT!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you missed it the other night, according to NASA’s website, you could have another shot at seeing the International Space Station tonight!

The viewing time is 6:22 pm, and it will be visible for 4 minutes, so don’t be late! It will start in the WNW sky before disappearing to the NNE sky with its max height at 21° above the horizon.

Be sure to bundle up because temperatures will likely be in the mid 30s at that time! Send us your pictures if you get to see it!

Get more info here.

LATEST STORIES