Portraits with Confederate links removed from US Capitol

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered four portraits of former House Speakers who served in the Confederacy to be removed from the walls of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. She said: “There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.”

