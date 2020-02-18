Popular Foley pharmacy closing after 90+ years

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A popular pharmacy in Baldwin County will be shutting its doors next week. The owner confirms to News 5 he has sold Stacey’s Rexall Drugs in Foley, but customers will now be able to visit CVS for their pharmacy needs.

Ernie Langham, who has owned the pharmacy since 2003, says he made the tough decision to merge with CVS Pharmacy based on several factors. He did not comment on what those factors were.

He tells News 5 the business has been in Foley since the 1920’s. He is the 5th owner of the business.

The transition of the pharmacy files will take place on Feb. 25. Langham says the popular soda fountain will continue to operate at the current location.

