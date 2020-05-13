Pop Up Movie Tour returning to Pensacola Fairgrounds starting Thursday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a successful launch a few weeks ago, the Pop Up Movie Tour is back at the Pensacola Fairgrounds starting Thursday.

The Pop Up Movie Tour, founded by Michael Silver, will be showing family-friendly movies throughout the weekend.

The movies will be shown large, 40-foot and 30-foot inflatable movie screens. Large trucks are not parked in front of smaller cars so everyone will have a good spot to see the movies.

Guests will tune into a FM radio station to hear the movie’s audio. The Pop Up Movie Tour has new transmitters and speakers so hearing won’t be a problem either, Silver said.

Silver, who is in the entertainment business, told News 5 in April when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he lost about $200,000 worth of scheduled college events.

“So I had the idea of how can we do a socially distance event?” Silver said. “How can we provide entertainment when there’s nothing else? What can I do? How can I pivot? How can I survive?”

Silver said he reached out to people he knew in the outdoor movie entertainment business and got to work. After hard work, the Pop Up Movie Tour was born.

On show days, guests will drive in to the fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway, and be directed where to park. A ticket attendant will scan their ticket, which is sent to guests’ mobile device, through the window.

Tickets start around $25 per car.

SHOWTIMES:

THURSDAY, May 14

Jurassic Park @ 7:50 PM

The Hangover @ 8:20 PM

FRIDAY, May 15

Footloose 7:50 PM

Trolls – 8:20 PM

The Karate Kid – 10:30 PM

Groundhog Day – 10:55 PM

SATURDAY, May 16

Indiana Jones and The Raiders of The Lost Ark – 7:50 PM

Monsters, Inc. – 8:20 PM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 10:50 PM

Knives Out – 10:55 PM

SUNDAY, MAY 17

TBA

Click here for ticket information.

