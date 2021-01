BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted for petit larceny.

Investigators have released a photograph of a man they say convinced a woman to meet in him a parking lot to buy an Apple iPhone 11.

When the victim showed him $300 dollars in cash, police say he grabbed it and ran.

The incident happened December 23, 2020 in a parking lot within the 2300 block of Atkinson Road.